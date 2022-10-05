This is Redmi Pad, Xiaomi’s new Android tablet

Since the #XiaomiLaunch event held hours ago, the new Redmi Pad tablet has also been officially presented, a powerful and elegant option but that does not seek to overshadow Android tablet models under the main brand, hence this proposal comes under the Redmi brand.

Despite this, it is a tablet that has an IPS LCD screen with a 2K resolution, which offers a refresh rate of 90Hz, 400 nits of brightness and a contrast ratio of 1,500: 1, also having the TÜV Rheinland certification of low blue light emission to enable better visual comfort.



Powerful and elegant, but below advanced Xiaomi tablets

- Advertisement -

Inside, the Helio G99 2.2 Ghz MediaTelk processor has been chosen and it will reach the markets in 3GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB options of LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage.

The 4GB RAM option is chosen for those who buy the new 12T Pro during the promotional period. On the other hand, the 3GB option is the only variant that does not have the split screen feature.

This device also has two 8MP cameras, one for the front and one for the back, standing far from the battle of photographic features that some Android tablet models from some companies have also started.

In this sense, the front camera stands out for its 105° viewing angle to enable video calls involving several people in front of the device by allowing a wider viewing angle.

- Advertisement -

In addition, the FocusFrame function is included, defined as:

Thanks to FocusFrame, video calls are taken to a new level, automatically tracking subjects to keep them centered in the frame.

Unfortunately it will be available for certain applications, as indicated in small print-

In terms of autonomy, it has an 8,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and includes a 22.5W charger. It also has support for Bluetooth 5.3 and Wi-Fi 5 connectivity.

- Advertisement -

Lastly, it should be noted that it has a metal unibody body, four Dolby Atmos-compatible speakers, as well as a physical headphone jack, and will go on sale in mint green, lunar silver, and graphite gray color options.

It will be managed by the MIUI for Pad operating system, according to the specifications, and will start at 279.99 euros.

More information/Image credit: Xiaomi