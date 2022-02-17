This is Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, Xiaomi’s new gaming mobile

Today it was also the turn of the most enthusiastic mobile games. Xiaomi today officially presented the new Redmi K50 Gaming Edition, a new gaming mobile model that offers excellent features at a fairly contained price.

The existing variants include a limited edition created in collaboration with the Mercedes AMG F1 team. A very characteristic feature of this new model is the integration of two physical triggers.



At the moment it goes on sale in the Chinese market, unknown of its possible arrival in international markets. Keep in mind that its predecessor, the Redmi K40, came to international markets renamed POCO F3, so we will see if the same move is repeated.

Specifications

The main specifications are as follows:

This model is committed to the maximum in processors, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, followed by LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage in the following variants: 8+128 GB, 12+128 GB and 12+256 GB, although the limited edition of Mercedes AMG also has 12+256 GB.

It also has a 6.67″ 10-bit AMOLED FullHD+ type screen, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 480 Hz, compatible with DCI-P3 and HDR10, and protected by Gorilla Glass Victus.

Regarding the photographic section, in its rear camera configuration, this model has a main camera with a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor, f1/1.73 and optical stabilization. It is followed by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a 120° viewing angle, and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera features a 20MP Sony IMX596 sensor.

In terms of connectivity, in addition to 5G connectivity, it also has WiFi 6E+ and Bluetooth 5.2, in addition to NFC and GPS.

It has a 4700 mAh battery with 120 W fast charging support, and to dissipate heat it has a dual liquid cooling system.

Finally, it also has two speakers signed by JBL, a fingerprint sensor on the side, and a 560 mm3 CyberEngine vibration motor.

This mobile device will have Android 12 with the MIUI 13 customization layer.

Its price starts from 3,299 yuan, just over 457 euros to change.

More information: Xiaomi