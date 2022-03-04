Tech News5G NewsMobile

This is realme v25 5G, the new realme mid-range

By: Brian Adam

realme, one of the fastest growing mobile brands in the market, belonging to the BBK Electronics technology conglomerate, continues to increase the portfolio of mobile devices with the arrival now of the new Realme V25 5Gthe new mid-range successor to the Realme V15 5G, launched last year.

It stands out for incorporating a screen with 120Hz refresh ratefor including the Snapdragon 695 as a processor, but above all, for incorporating its photochromic technology on the back, which allows the device to change color through the incidence of sunlight.

This model also allows get more RAM through the Dynamic RAM Expansion (DRE) featurewhich allows up to 19GB in total, yes, at the cost of reducing the capacity and response speed of its internal storage, which is also quite generous.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also a generous 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast wired charging.

A spectacular mid-range

These are its main features:

  • Processor: Snapdragon 695
  • Screen: 6.6″ IPS LCD with FullHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • RAM/Storage: 12GB LPDDR4x/256GB UFS 2.2
  • rear cameras: 64MP Main + 2MP Macro + 2MP Depth
  • Frontal camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh with 33W fast charge
  • connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM
  • Others: headphone jack
  • System: Android 12 under Realme UI 3.0 customization layer

At the moment, this model has been presented for the Chinese market, arriving in the following color options: Morning Star (green), Purple MSI and Sky Black.

As they comment on GizmoChina, this new model it is actually a modification of the realme 9 Pro 5G model, recently launched in India and Europewhere instead of having a 2MP depth sensor, the realme 9 pro 5G has an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, keeping the rest of the specifications similar.

Its price with which it will reach the market is 1,999 yuan, about 285.87 euros to change.

Via: GizmoChina

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

