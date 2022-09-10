This is Ovomote, possibly the most practical and universal remote control

It is possible that more than one is already saturated with the availability of a variety of remote s, depending on the electronic devices that they have acquired for their homes.

But it could not miss those who also think about this scenario, bringing innovations in the form of products that make everyday life easier.



It is what we have just found on Kickstarter, precisely in the campaign that is currently open for , the most universal remote control, which has compatibility with a wide range of products, both traditional electronic products and connected products.

One device to “rule” them all

And the best thing is that it will allow you to manage each of them easily, through its touch screen, allowing you to choose the electronic device you want to manage at any time simply with a simple swipe gesture on the screen after first going through a simple setup process for each device.

But also Ovomote will also choose the most efficient method to manage each selected device, with support for both infrared as well as bluetooth and via Wlan..

In the case of using infrared, the creators of this universal remote control device point out that features high-quality infrared that offers full 3601 horizontal coverage, so the signal won’t be blocked by intruding elements or distancesince it offers a control radius of up to 10 meters.

If necessary, you can also make use of the mobile app to turn your own smartphone into a backup remote controlwhich will allow you to always have control (based on the usual use of mobile phones).

And another interesting aspect is that is capable of turning any traditional appliance into a smart appliance. This applies, for example, to air conditioning devices, considering that Ovomote is also compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can even manage the devices using voice commands.

Ovomote has a 2,000 mAh battery and 20W fast charging support, allowing you to get a full charge in two and a half hoursgranting an autonomy that can reach ten days in case of having it at rest.

And its price is from the equivalent of 89 euros, with shipments to the whole world starting in March of next year. All details are posted on the Kickstarter campaign website.