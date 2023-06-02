This is Oppo’s first Mixed Reality device, which it will launch as a developer kit

- Advertisement -

Oppo, one of the brands of the BBK Electronics conglomerate, has just presented its first proposal in the mixed reality segment as part of the celebration of the Augmented World Expo 2023.

This is the new Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition, and as its name already makes more than clear, it will be aimed exclusively at developers so that they can create immersive mixed reality experiences, although its launch will remain within the Chinese market.



Looking to create mixed reality experiences

In this way, it leaves the creation of experiences in the hands of developers with which to later try to convince end users to adopt this type of device for their day-to-day life.

The company points out that this model will be powered by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen processor, introduced by Qualcomm at the end of last year as a platform for “true mixed reality” intended for next-generation virtual reality and augmented reality devices.

General characteristics

In addition, it will have two screens, one for each eye, at a resolution of 2160×2160 pixels, with a viewing angle of 96% and a refresh rate of 120Hz, improving the viewing experience through the use of pancake lenses.

It will also have two RGB front cameras, in charge of showing the environment within the screens, two B/W cameras on the sides, and its integrated battery will have 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging technology.

It is striking that this device is also equipped with the heart rate detection function, which opens the doors to new possibilities in the form of new specific applications, taking the device beyond mere entertainment and communication.

The new Oppo MR Glass Developer Edition will be available as an official developer kit from Snapdragon Spaces in China, seeking to attract as many developers of mixed reality experiences as possible, thus trying to raise the bar of possibilities beyond what is currently known.

Betting on what they believe will replace mobile phones

Oppo believes that mixed reality technology will have its peak in the future to the point of being able to replace smartphones, although this remains to be seen since virtual reality was also promised at first as revolutionary but did not arrive. to convince in practice, which is why many technology companies have abandoned their virtual reality projects to switch to augmented reality, and even mixed reality.

Despite the potential of mixed reality, according to Xu Yi, director of XR technology at Oppo, comments to CNBC, “many things still need to be improved”, including both technologies and applications, something necessary to later try to convince the final consumer.

More info/Image Credit: Oppo