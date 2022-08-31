This is OPPO Reno8 Series, the new family of OPPO mobiles

A few hours ago, OPPO has just presented for international markets, after months available in the Chinese market, its new of OPPO Reno 8 , made up of only two members: OPPO and OPPO Reno8 Pro.

They highlight the commitment to the mid-range of MediaTek processors instead of Qualcomm, AMOLED screens with high refresh rates, fairly light and thin bodies, despite the prominent camera module, both have an IP54 rating, and also offer a great experience photography, especially for night photos and videos and portrait photos.



OPPO Reno8

- Advertisement -

In fact, the OPPO Reno8 is ideal for those who are looking for mobile models with screens that are somewhat smaller than usual, something not easy to find in the market. And it is that it houses a 6.43 ″ FullHD + AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz.

It is followed by the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor (6nm process) at 3 GHz, 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of internal UFS 3.1 storage.

In the photographic section, it has a 50MP (f/1.8) Sony IMX766 main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) wide-angle camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera. The front camera has a 32MP sensor.

With regard to autonomy, it has a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast cable charging, and regarding connectivity options, it has support for 4G/5G networks, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3 and NFC.

- Advertisement -

At the system level, it arrives with Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1, and users will be able to choose between the Shimmer Gold or Shimmer Black color options, in any case having a price of 512 euros.

OPPO Reno8 Pro

Regarding the OPPO Reno8 Pro, it is the member with the highest performance, starting with its 6.7″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate, the commitment to the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-MAX processor (5nm process) at 2 .85 GHz, although the photographic processing capabilities remain in the hands of the company’s own MariSilicon X NPU.

This member also has 8 GB of RAM, although in this case it is of the LPDDR5 type, as well as 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also has the same cameras, autonomy and connectivity capabilities as the previous model, although users can find it in two color options: Glazed Green or Glazed Black, in any case having a price of 799 euros.

- Advertisement -

More information / image credit: OPPO Spain