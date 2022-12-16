This is OPPO Air Glass 2, the evolution of Oppo’s assisted reality glasses

Just one year after the presentation of its first model of assisted reality glasses, the Oppo Air Glass, from Oppo they are taking advantage of the days of the celebration of Inno Day 2022 to present their new technological advances, including the new OPPO Air Glass 2, that evolves both in design and features compared to last year’s version.

In addition to the OPPO Air Glass 2, Oppo has also officially unveiled its second self-developed chip, MariSilicon Y, focused on audio processing, and the OHealth H1 family health monitor, with up to six data monitoring functions. , and more recently its new folding mobiles.



Focusing on the new OPPO Air Glass 2It is striking at first glance that its renewed design gives it the appearance of being rather conventional glasses, although it is a lighter and more robust model compared to the previous version, weighing only 38 grams.

More functions in a look closer to conventional glasses

In addition, they are the first glasses in the world to incorporate resin lenses and an optical waveguide, which facilitates both visual correction, or what is the same, using them as conventional glasses, as well as integrating smaller and lighter LED microprojectors.

In this version, microphones and speakers have also been incorporated, which enables it for additional functions such as making phone calls and playing music, although it is also capable of real-time language translations, as well as assisted navigation functions. based on location, and speech-to-text conversion, which will help if you have hearing difficulties.

At the moment, the company’s plans regarding the price and availability of this discreet-looking multipurpose device are unknown, which is what was sought in this new version, increasing its possibilities of use.

In this regard, we will have to wait for Oppo to rule to find out all the possible details regarding its arrival to final consumers, taking as a reference the fact that the previous model was only available within the Chinese market.

More info/Image Credit: Oppo