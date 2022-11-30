This is Nokia T21, the new Android tablet from Nokia that has NFC built-in

HMD Global has just launched the newest version of its family of affordable Nokia Android tablets. This is the new Nokia T21, which from the Nokia T21 has been introduced small changes and is being sold to selected markets at a similar price.

A striking aspect of this model is that the version with Wifi + 4G connectivity also incorporates an NFC chip for mobile payments and other possibilitiessomething quite rare to see in the segment of tablets.



- Advertisement -

HMD Global also shows off its chest, highlighting the fact of using a 60% recycled material and being an Android device also recommended for business useso it already becomes something more interesting instead of being one more of the segment.

Prepared for use in industries

This new model has a 10.36-inch screen capable of offering images at 1200 x 2000 pixel resolution, with low blue light emission certification and 5:3 aspect ratio.

Inside it houses the Uniscoc Tiger T612 processor, which will be accompanied by 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage with the option of expansion via microSD cards up to 512GB.

It has an 8200 mAh battery, with 18W fast charging support, capable of reaching up to three days, withstanding up to 800 full charge cycles. Regarding the photographic section, it has an 8MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera accompanied by an LED flash.

- Advertisement -

The device also has Bluetooth 5.0 and Wifi ac connectivity (commercially known as WiFi 5), in addition to integrating a physical port for headphones, and support for FM Radio. The new Nokia T21 has been made of plastic and aluminum, with IP52 dust and water resistance rating.

At the system level, it will carry a light version of Android 12 and the company promises two full operating system updates plus three years of monthly security updates.

For Spain it is available in the only option with 64 GB of internal storage and 4G connectivity (with support for NFC) at a price of 279.00 euros.

- Advertisement -

More information/Image Credit: Nokia