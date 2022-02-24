Search here...
This is «News To You», the Spanish ‘Spotify’ of online newspapers

By: Brian Adam

News To You

An app available for iOS and Android brings a wide catalog of online press to mobile devices, allowing you to select your favorite articles and topics. It’s about News To You, an application that offers an online newspaper catalog, concentrating a good number of publications on a single platform, in the style of music streaming platforms such as Spotify. This includes a free version and a paid premium version.

News To You offers content from 40 national and international media

Created by Alfonso Coello and Javier Cabedo, two 25-year-old Spaniards, News To You has reached agreements with different national and international titles, totaling more than 40, of which it offers all its content. Thus, from the app you can read, among others, the content published by:

-Spanish general press: ABC, El Español, El País, La Vanguardia, Libertad Digital, OK Diario

-Foreign press: Daily Mirror, Politico, The Guardian

-Economic press: Five Days, Daily Record, Daily Star, El Economista, Investing.com

-Sports publications: AS, BeSoccer, Football London

-Leisure and culture publications: CineMásComics, Fotogramas, Filmin, Vanitatis

Said contents appear grouped by categories such as Economy, Politics, International, Sports, Technology, Entertainment, Health or Cinema, being able to search for content by themes, authors or media. Over the next few months this offer will be expanded so that 100 headers are reachedof which all their content can be accessed openly (those that have a paywall) through the free version of News To You.

Media News To You

But there is also available (again, as in the case of Spotify and similar platforms) a premium version of News To You that in exchange for 9.99 euros per month allows you to read the news without advertising, create a personalized list of saved articles or listen to the news through an audio player that is included in the application.

Also, as happens with platforms similar to Spotify, the remuneration for the media included in News To You takes into account the consumption that users make of the publications, so that the media whose content receives more readings obtain higher income from of subscriptions to this app.

At the moment, users of the free version can enjoy the content without advertising, although soon they will. advertising inserts will start to appear which will become an additional funding source for the platform, which hopes to get the most revenue from monthly subscriptions.

With initiatives like this, the press can counteract a sales crisis and a reduction in readership, in a context in which social networks have become, for the most part, the way that many users obtain information.

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

