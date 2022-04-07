Tech News

This is Microsoft’s new AI-powered notes app

By: Brian Adam

Microsoft Journal is the new notes app that you will find in Windows 11. An app powered by artificial intelligence to take notes with the digital pen.

If you closely follow Microsoft products, you will know that this is not a totally new app. We’ve known it since Windows Vista, and it’s come a long way for its release with a new name and more features.

New app to take notes from Windows 11

The idea is that you can take notes as if it were a physical notebook using the digital pen. And of course, use your fingers to doodle, paint or point to something in your sketch on a tablet or 2-in-1 device.

Functions that are enhanced thanks to artificial intelligence:

The AI ​​in Journal recognizes editing and semantic gestures quickly and seamlessly on the device. It is not necessary to be online. This makes your Journal experience super fast and is also great for your privacy.

As mentioned by the Microsoft team, the AI ​​was trained to recognize and categorize the elements that are added to the notes, for example, drawings, headings, keywords, among other options.

And thanks to AI, new features have also been added that make it easier to move items in notes or paste them into other applications. The dynamics of the app is very simple. You just have to create a “New Journal”, specify a name, a color and an icon.

Within the note you will find different options to use the digital pen, add images, PDF or capture a photo. In addition, you will find some options to customize. For example, you can choose the page style you want… ruled, dotted, plain, with boxes, pentagram, among other options.

If you want to try this app on your Windows 11 computer, you just need to download it from the Microsoft Store.

Previous article
Brian Adam
