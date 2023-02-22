This is Meta Verified, the new paid service from Instagram and Facebook

Goal unveiled its new subscription service, focused on content creators of instagram and Facebook to verify the accounts and enhance their visualization in front of the rest of the community.

The name of this plan is Goal Verified and will cost $11.99 per month for the web version and $14.99 for mobile devices Android and iOS. Initially, it will be available on Australia and New Zealand, but the goal is to bring it soon to the whole world.

“We want to make it easy for people, especially creators, to establish a presence so they can focus on building their communities on Instagram or Facebook,” the company said in a statement.

How Meta Verified will work

This subscription service is designed for content creators, therefore, users will not be required to pay for it to continue uploading posts, as they have done up to now.

The resources that those who pay will obtain are the following:

– A verified badge: this will confirm that the account truly belongs to who it says it is and that the profile was authenticated with a government ID.

– Protection against impersonation: It will be a proactive monitoring of accounts that can take the place of a profile, mainly those with potential growth.

– Medium: Personalized help with an application employee to solve problems with the account.

– Greater visibility and reach: the profile will have a more prominent place in some areas of the platform, such as search, comments and recommendations.

– Exclusive features to express yourself in unique ways.

Meta assured that those accounts that already have a verification will not have changes and the company will seek to “expand access to verification” so that “more people can trust that the accounts they interact with are authentic.”

Although this subscription plan focuses on content creators, they assure that “in the long term” they want to create a “valuable for everyone” subscription offer that includes creators, companies and the entire “community in general”.

Requirements to be in Meta Verified

In addition to making the monthly payment, those who want to enter this subscription plan must be over 18 years of age, have an active account and show their publication history to support the validity of the profile.

To start the verification process, individuals must submit a government ID that matches the profile name and photo of the Facebook or Instagram account they are applying for. After passing it, you will receive the authentication badge.

Also, once your profile is verified, you cannot change the profile name, username, date of birth, or photo on your profile. For that you will have to do the entire verification process again.

Along with this, each authenticated account will have proactive monitoring to ensure that it is not impersonated and in case it happens, take immediate actions. “We are committed to continuous monitoring and review of reported breaches, as well as taking prompt action against those who attempt to evade our systems,” the company reported.