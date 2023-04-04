5G News
This is Lemon8, the TikTok app that imitates Instagram

By Brian Adam
Lemon8 is a mobile application owned by ByteDance, the company that created TikTok, which was launched in 2020. This app, instead of focusing on video content, focuses on photos, which makes it look like more to Instagram than TikTok.

Lemon8 is owned by ByteDance, the company that owns TikTok

Since it was launched in 2020, Lemon8 has managed to reach 16 million downloads globally and has about 4 million monthly active users, according to Apptopia. However, the application is not yet available in all countries. In the case of Spain, at the moment it is only available for the Android operating system.

How to sign up for Lemon8

Registration in Lemon8 is similar to other social networks. Users must create an account and choose a username and profile photo. In addition, they must select their preferences so that the application can display posts related to the selected parameters. After registration is complete, users can start using the app.

Twitter expands its limits, now you can make tweets of 4,000 characters

In Lemon8’s home menu, users can see all kinds of publications related to your preferences. They can also select the “Following” section to see only the posts of the users they follow. The publications appear in a vertical format, divided into columns, and if you touch one of them you can read the caption, as well as the comments and other elements.

Lemon8 screenshots

Lemon8 Sections

In addition to the main menu, Lemon8 has specific sections, such as fashion, beauty, travel, food… Users can also use the search section to find profiles, posts or hashtags. There is a notifications section to receive notices of new followers, “likes” and comments.

One of the most outstanding features of Lemon8 is its video editing system, which offers many possibilities through effects, stickers, touch-ups or text. Users can also modify aspects of their profile, such as the bio or the main photo.

