This is Japan’s Pokémon Fossil Museum, and so you can visit it online

If you are a true fan of Pokémon, without a doubt this is an article that you must read yes or yes. And it is that leaving aside the mysteries, There’s a New Pokemon Exhibit Created in which is most interesting.

It is called Pokémon Fossil and tries to a collaboration between the Japan Science Museum and The Pokémon Companywho have made it possible for these great works to be seen so that everyone can easily see them.

In fact, you only need to have a mobile device, computer or VR headset to take the tour. Among this simplicity to access the exhibition, another quite positive point is that turns out to be completely free to access and is available 24 hours a day.

Now as for the content that this site offers, the reality is that you will be able to see all the fossil Pokémon, from an Omanyte or the skeleton of a Bastiodon to a Pikachu mounted on an Aerodactyl, etc. Of course, you must be very clear that all information on the site and the museum itself is in Japanese.

In addition to the interest that there is to know about those well-known Pokémon, the purpose of this collaboration is also to invite children and adults to know which real-life dinosaurs were the inspiration for The Pokémon Company to create the creatures of the franchise.

And coming to the point now of how to access this museum platformall you have to do is enter the following section of the Matterport website and voila, that will be all you need to get to the virtual museum.

There are so many great exhibits to check out, so walk through every corridor and corner of the place to feed on the rich history of this which is one of the most recognized franchises in the world market.