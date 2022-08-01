This is “It wasn’t my fault: Colombia”, the series inspired by true stories of violence against women that comes to Star Plus

It wasn’t my : is an original production of Star Plus of 2022, which revolves around several femicides and is based on real events of women of different ages, social classes and places of origin. It is a series directed by Harald Rumpler (Guadalupe Reyes), Felipe Cano Ibanez (The seed of silence), Fernando Ramondo (Do not forget me), Cristina Sanchez (Baby) and five other filmmakers.

It was not my fault: Colombia”It narrates, in each of its episodes, the unitary story of a case of femicide or attempted femicide, by one or several true stories. The common thread is woven by the fictional story of Angela Iregui, a lawyer who will be involved in one way or another in each of the cases”.

Official poster of “It wasn’t my fault: Colombia”. Starring Marcela Mar as Angela Iregui. (Star Plus)

“The murderer of the girl who shocked the country did not ask for forgiveness and pleaded not guilty.” This is how the progress of this Colombian production begins, written by Anna Maria Parra, Maria Clara Torres Y Diego Vivancoin which we will delve into the sinister, violent and unfair life experiences of several women and the viacrucis that their families have to go through in search of justice.

“Each victim has a name; It’s not a statistic.” “Women are murdered for being women, that’s why we have to unite and rethink ourselves as a society.” These are several of the phrases that remain in your head after seeing the trailer for this series.

“It wasn’t my fault: Colombia”, TV series and drama based on real events in Colombia. (Star Plus)

It was not my fault is filmed in the city of Bogotá and made by Vista Productions. Within his distribution we will see Marcela Marthe Spanish Emmanuel Esparza, Rashed Estefenn, Martina Garcia, johanna cure, Maria Cecilia Sanchez, Raul Ocampo, Julian Delgado Y Alejandra Villafane, Ines Prieto, Juan Manuel Orostegui, John Ferdinand Sanchez Y nicole santamaria; among others.

As for the origin of this production, a year ago it premiered It wasn’t my fault: Mexico, also taken from real cases of femicides that occurred in that country. And in it, the protagonist finds the body of her relative two years after she did not appear and she undertakes a harsh process to make the guilty pay.

Harald Rumpler, Felipe Cano Ibañez, Fernanda Ramondo and Cristina Sánchez, among others, are the directors of “It wasn’t my fault: Colombia.” (Star Plus)

It wasn’t my fault: Colombia will be available in Star Plus froml August 10 from 2022 . “Perhaps my voice will never be the same again, but the only thing I know is that now it will be much stronger”; asserts the protagonist of one of her stories.

