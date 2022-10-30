This is how you should take care of the fiber optic cable to avoid connection problems

Surely, the technician has already warned you that the thinnest cable that is connected to the router is the most delicate and, therefore, it will not be necessary to force it and take care of it so that it does not give us problems. However, it is also possible that you were not aware of this, so it is important to know how to take care of fiber optic cable.

Tips to take care of the fiber cable

Beyond having placed the router in the correct position, the truth is that, if we want to avoid having connection problems in the future, it is important to know what care we must give to the fiber optic cable that is connected to the equipment. . And it is that, if we do not take these factors into account, it is likely that it will be damaged or we will begin to suffer disconnections. Therefore, with these simple recommendations, we can enjoy a good internet connection and wifi:

In addition, the ideal at all times is that the angle at which it connects the fiber optic cable to the router is not pronounced. And, as we mentioned before, we will not have to fold it at any time. More than anything, because it can be damaged and we will have to replace it if it breaks or starts to cause problems with the Internet connection.