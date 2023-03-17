This is how you make a backup of the data you have in your Google account

- Advertisement -

The that is made of the that is in the through the Drive service, which is cloud-based storage, is an excellent solution so that data is not lost and, in addition, so that the different devices that are used use can have the information accessible. But it’s not a bad idea to perform a manual backup every once in a while to make sure you’re not missing something to save. We tell you how you can do this. It is important to check if you have enough space in Drive to do this. Generally, the free option of the Google service is more than enough for you not to have problems (its 15GB is plenty and enough). But, in the event that this is not the case, I could resort to using options such as One, the new possibility offered by the Mountain View company, to increase the space in the cloud that is available to store information. In addition, their prices are quite attractive, since increasing 100 gigabytes implies a monthly fee of 1.99 euros. Nothing bad. Steps to make a backup copy of the Google account As you will see, it is not complicated to do this. And, in addition, you can do it as many times as you consider appropriate. In other words, if you have completed a process and for some reason you have done something that you need to be stored in the cloud backup, you can start another one without the slightest problem. Without further ado, we leave you the instructions that you must follow: Access the Settings of your phone or tablet in the usual way (for example, using the icon that is in the list of applications that allows you to access this part of the operating system). Search between all the sections that you see on the screen one called Google. It is usually in the central part of the list, but depending on the device you use, its location may be different. The next thing you should do is find the Make a backup option, which is at the end of the list you are seeing. Click on it to access the information of the process, where you will see from whether you have available storage space to the date of the last backup you made. At this moment, click on the blue button called Create a backup now. The process will begin and you must wait for it to finish. Done this, you are done. This is a possibility that is not very well known, and that prevents you from losing something from your Google account for any reason due to not having the information in the cloud through the backup -which, by the way, is offered by the Mountain View company to users for free. >