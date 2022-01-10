This is how you can fix Outlook search failures caused by the latest Windows update

Microsoft still does not finish polishing the updates they release for their operating system. The last example is represented by the KB5008212 patch that was released for Windows and caused crashes with Outlook searches. A problem that we now know how to correct.

Those who installed last month’s cumulative update, the one associated with the KB5008212 patch, could run into a crash in Outlook searches. It affected both Windows 10 and Windows 11 and in the absence of a new patch, there is a workaround.

In the absence of patch, temporary solution

The company has announced a method[tocorrectthefailurethatpreventssearchesbetweentheemailsthatwehavestoredinOutlookAfterinstallingthecumulativeupdatesomeuserssawhowrecent emails weren’t showing up in search results.

Microsoft is investigating the problem and while releasing a patch to fix it has offered an alternative solution. A process that goes through editing the Windows registry.

In Windows we click on “Start” and then we select “Execute” by typing “regedit” in it to open the registry editor.

Look for the path HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Policies Microsoft Windows

Once the key is located, click on “Edit”, “New” and “Key” to assign a name to the new Windows Search key.

Select the new Windows search key.

Click on “Edit”, “New” and “DWORD Value” with the text “PreventIndexingOutlook” and press “Enter”.

Right click on “PreventIndexingOutlook” and then on “Modify”.

In the Value data box, type the value 1 to enable the registry entry and then click OK. ”

“Exit Registry Editor” and then restart Outlook.

To re-enable Windows desktop search, you must disable the “PreventIndexingOutlook” setting by typing 0 and clicking “OK.”

