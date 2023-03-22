This is how you can find hidden applications on an Android cell phone

Some of the options that users have of cell phones both those with the operating system Android either iOS is to personalize your devices to have unique access to certain Applications and prevent other people from entering them or even seeing them on the starting screen.

These hidden applications can sometimes be located in protected folders camouflaged under different icons or names or even hidden in some collection of platforms on the home screen so that no one else can see them. However, there are easy ways to find them.

Entering the Settings or Configuration menu

Since the devices that have the Android operating system are from various manufacturers and have a software different, there is a possibility that not all the methods to follow are the same, but the access through this menu is common in several cell phones. After accessing it, users can find a section called Applications.

Find hidden apps on Android phones using the Settings menu. (Xataka)

It is in this section of the cell that the people will be able to corroborate the names of absolutely all the Applications installed in the devices. In some cases it can be filtered by installed and disabled (platforms present but have been disabled to save storage space). memory). In either case, the information obtained in this way may also include applications of software that were previously installed.

The person with access to the list of Applications this way you will have the ability to see the names of the installed platforms even if their name has been changed. By clicking on each of them, instead of opening them, you will enter the options settings for that particular platform from where you can force them to close or even uninstall them.

Applications with special access

A kind of “second part” in this type of access to the list of installed applications on the device can be used by hovering on the home screen Settings > Applications and click on an additional filter called “Applications with special access”. This will allow you to know the permissions that were given to each of the platforms installed as internal storage, contacts, camera, messages, among others.

As before, apps that are filtered in this way and whose settings can be accessed in this way can be uninstalled and their full original names will be displayed automatically. The search of programs with special access can also include platforms with access to the network Wifi and have among them some that could have been installed by the work of some virus.

Using the app finder

This search method programs within a cell phone it involves the person accessing it knowing exactly the name of the application to be found. Even if you misspelled part of the name or misspelled it, the result of these queries will not be what you want.

To enter this type of searchusers will need to go to their home screen and swipe down to access the full list of Applications. In it, you can see located at the top a search engine that can be used to verify which applications are installed. Here, access to specific sections of the menu is also allowed. Settings.

Find hidden apps on Android phones using the app finder. (Xataka)

From the file explorer

Another of the methods of finding applications on an Android device is to use the file explorer. Usually this application can be found with the name of My files across multiple devices and not only allows access to audio, photos and videos downloaded, but also apps that were installed from the Play Store or used external files from third-party sites.

Find hidden applications on Android phones using the file explorer. (Xataka)

This way of search It also shows the applications included by default in the device and that are used for the proper functioning of the cell phone, so when uninstalling applications it is important to verify that it is not being deleted information phone sensitive.