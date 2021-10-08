This is how you can change your Twitter username and name

Twitter has been around for over a decade now and you probably chose a very different username than what you would like to have now. It’s normal and okay, that’s why we remind you that the social network allows you to change the username and the name that appears above it.

The difference between one and the other is that one is the one other people use to tag you, while the other appears in bold above it when you tweet. Some give more importance to one than the other, but the truth is that you can change them.

Accessible settings

To change the username (that of @) you must access “settings and privacy” and then “account”. Then you can choose the new username, the problem is that there cannot be duplicates, if someone already took the one you wanted, you will have to choose another or add numbers at the end to make it unique.

However, you can change the so-called “display name” to whatever you want, there may be duplicates there and there will be no problems. This is changed elsewhere, so pay attention: you must enter your profile and next to your photo you will see the option “edit profile”.

In this part you can change your avatar, header image, bio and display name. In addition, these can be quite long, so no problem, they are the names that have the least limitations.

In this way you can change your names on Twitter, and don’t forget that you can also take the opportunity to change the color of the hyperlinks and other options.