This is how you can avoid theft when planning vacations online

internet scam

services are a platform used by cybercriminals that are dedicated to defrauding users who seek to contract with companies to carry out certain activities or acquire products.

That is why, when choosing a company for a certain situation, customers must be vigilant and verify that they have contacted a real service provider and not a person who seeks to take advantage of their trust to extract information. Here are some recommendations to being a victim of internet scams.

– do not activate geopositioning in social networks.

– When installing Applicationsit is important to check what kind of permissions are required for proper operation.

– It is recommended to install an application that facilitates device location only in case of or loss. In most cases, manufacturers incorporate this functionality into their devices, which also allows remote data deletion, among other actions.

Vacation Scams

According to data released by the company cyber security S2 Grupo, a total of 11% of users who responded to their survey said they had been victims of scams during the reservation of your vacation plans by Internet. In addition, 16% of them indicated that, despite not being directly affected by this situation, they do know people who were.

11% of users who responded to a survey by S2 Grupo claimed to have been victims of scams when booking their vacation plans online.

According to José Rosell, partner-director of S2 Grupo, he indicated that cybercrime has focused on the vacation rental of accommodation and vehicles. Furthermore, he stated that in order to avoid falling for these scam methods, you need to be very suspicious of low prices for travel packages.

“Detect many misspellings on the web, make sure there is a contact telephone number or perform a search on Google with that accommodation or car rental company to detect if there are negative opinions or complaints about it” are some additional recommendations for travelers.

In addition, it is important to consider the fact of uploading travel photos while you are away from home because, for Rosell, this information shared on social networks can be used by cyber criminals.

Most common reasons why you fall for scams

Believing that “it will never happen to them” or that cybercriminals would not be interested in attacking them if they had the necessary tools to go against them big enterprises it’s a mistake. Thinking that they will be fine and that no one will be interested in their personal accounts, makes these types of users easy prey for scammers.

Believing that "it will never happen to them" or that cybercriminals would not be interested in attacking them is a mistake that makes the work of these criminals easier.

While companies implement cybersecurity tools, people who trust that they will not be attacked do nothing to protect themselves. In that sense, to cyber hackers It is better for them to go for the easiest prey, especially if there are many and they can all be attacked at the same time.

The accumulated knowledge, as indicated by Rossel, added to the Fingerprints left by users when browsing the internet; The offer of free things or services are reasons that can make users without much care fall into internet scam schemes.

