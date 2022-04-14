This is how you can access the new WhatsApp Communities feature on Android

We already know that WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, has been working for some time to bring a new feature called Communities, without knowing the date on which it will be available to everyone, or at least those who are part of the versions. beta.

Communities on WhatsApp will make it possible to group like-minded groups in one placeallowing administrators to manage them in a unified way and communicate with the members of each of them.



A confirmation of the next thing to come

There is no doubt that its arrival will change the shape of the application itself, which has been stagnant for many years without having enough noteworthy innovations to mark a before and after in the way it is used.

Little by little, some of the details of the new Communities function are revealed, although not enough to have a more exact idea of ​​its dynamics, where what is known for now is through a series of screenshots.

If we previously knew that in the iOS application it will occupy the center of the lower tab bar, now we know that in Android it will take over the position currently occupied by access to the camera function.

The truth is that the camera tab in the WhatsApp application for Android is not very practical, there are much simpler methods to access the camera function within the application.

This long-standing camera tab will be replaced by the new Communities tab when it becomes available in the future.and like the camera tab, it will be represented by an icon instead of a text like the rest of the tabs in the application.

This is basically confirmation that WhatsApp is working on this feature, having been found by WABetaInfo in the new beta version that has just appeared within the Google Play beta program, reaching the number 2.22.9.10.

More Info/Image Credit: WABetaInfo