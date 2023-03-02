This is how Xiaomi Spain presents its new mobiles in Westfield La Maquinista

The technology brand Xiaomi Spain has presented its new range of 13 Series mobile phones in a impressive pop-up at Westfield La Maquinista in Barcelona, within the framework of the Mobile World Congress. This activation, carried out in collaboration with the retail media agency Westfield Rise and the company Acciona Cultura, has been designed to offer a unique immersive experience to visitors to the shopping centre.

A pop-up from Xiaomi Spain to learn about the new 13 Series mobiles

The Xiaomi Spain pop-up at Westfield La Maquinista is divided into three stations designed so that users can get to know the new range of Xiaomi 13 Series phones up close and create their own content with the new high-quality photographic Leica camera as the protagonist. Visitors can try out the camera’s different photo modes, from long exposure to black and white portrait, and make the most of its creative features.

In addition to mobiles, Xiaomi Spain also presents its new “wearables” in the pop-up, the Xiaomi Bud 4 Pro headphones and the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro smartwatch, and has set up a smart home area so that visitors can experience all the connected universe of brand devices.

Draws and exclusive prizes for visitors

@wwwhatsnew Within the framework of the Mobile World Congress, the La Maquinista shopping center has installed a Xiaomi pop-up so that visitors can learn about the new range of phones through an immersive experience. The installation is divided into three areas in which users can create their own content with the new Xiaomi 13 Series Leica camera as the protagonist. The experience has been created through the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield retail media agency, Westfield Rise, and is an example of how shopping centers have the ability to offer brands the best spaces and supports to connect with their audiences differentially. ♬ Moshi Moshi (Part 1) – Official Sound Studio

One of the attractions of the Xiaomi Spain pop-up in Westfield La Maquinista is that all its visitors enter the draw for various prizes, such as tickets for the Kings League, a weekend trip for two to visit the Museum of Leica in Wetzlar, Germany, and the raffle for one of the new models for the purchase of any Xiaomi product.

In addition, those who purchase a Xiaomi 13 during their visit to the pop-up will receive a gift tablet and watch, making the experience a unique opportunity for fans of the brand.

Westfield Rise and Acciona Cultura: the allies of experience

The Xiaomi Spain pop-up at Westfield La Maquinista has been possible thanks to the collaboration between the retail media agency Westfield Rise and the company Acciona Cultura, specialized in creating events and 360º communication experiences. Westfield Rise makes the best spaces and supports available to brands in the Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield shopping centers for activations and unique experiences, such as Westfield La Maquinista.

Undoubtedly, an original way of approaching the public.