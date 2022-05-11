This is how to activate the screen recorder that hides Windows 11

The arrival of Windows 11 has been a breath of fresh air for the sector. Although it is true that Window 10 worked really well, the new version has brought a few very interesting new features. For example, with Windows 11 we find a completely renewed design to give the operating system a much more modern look. In addition, they have added some new features that make a difference. The most remarkable? The possibility of installing Android applications on your computer through Windows 11. It is true that today it is a function that is only active for Insider users who are part of the Microsoft beta program, but we know that sooner rather than later it will be available for all. So it is clear that this version of the operating system is the most complete to date. How to record the screen in Windows 11 Not to mention the constant updates that Microsoft is releasing to improve the usability of the operating system. It is true that in some cases it has to be uninstalled due to a specific problem, but in general terms the work carried out by the Redmond-based giant has been impeccable. On the other hand, if you also know the best tricks that Windows 11 hides, you will be able to make the most of its possibilities. And, just as we have told you how to change the background of your multiscreen system, today we are going to explain to you the easiest way to record your computer screen. Whether it’s because you want to make a quality tutorial explaining something, or because you want to record yourself playing, know that the process is extremely easy.More than anything, because all you have to do is do the “Control+G” combination on your keyboard. You will see that the Xbox Game Bar menu automatically opens, where you will find the Capture option in the upper left, which will be used to record everything that is happening on the screen. The only thing you have to do when you finish the game or the tutorial, is to press the record button again. Without a doubt, the best way to record Windows 11 screen without using external applications. In addition, from the Xbox Game Bar itself you will have direct access to all your recordings so that you can have control of them. As you may have seen, the process is extremely simple and, best of all, you won’t need any external application to record the screen of your Windows 11 computer. >