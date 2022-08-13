This is how this secure messaging app works that lacks identifiers for users

There are many platforms, even beyond the popularly known ones, some of which we have already been presenting to you over time. But in addition, over time we also come across other interesting options, such as SimpleX Chat, a messaging platform that for users.

In other words, it goes further than options such as Session, Twinme or Threema, for example, which practically hardly collect data to offer their respective services, and is also a decentralized, end-to-end encrypted, code-based messaging platform. open.



One more alternative in the decentralized messaging segment

In back of SimpleX Chat The SimpleX Messaging Protocol (SMP) is found to allow sending and receiving messages through persistent queues, without the need for user identifiers.

SimpleX Chat is described like this:

SimpleX ensures data and metadata privacy with a new protocol design: it delivers messages without using sender and recipient identifiers, unlike any other messaging platform.

To do this, users have to create their profiles in the mobile application, and later they will generate a unique invitation code using QR or an alternative invitation link for each user (who also uses SimpleX Chat) with whom they want to be in contact.

Once each contact scans the QR code or opens the link, the private connection between them will be established, and therefore, the conversations can begin, although they cannot wait for many of the elements and functionalities that usually exist on the platforms. popular messaging

Contacts and messages will be saved directly on the mobile devices themselves. Those interested in this option have the application both in the official stores for Android and iOS, but it is also present through F-Droid and as a direct download of the APK for Android devices.

