This is how the TCL 10L performs when playing Free Fire, Asphalt 9 and COD Mobile

We have back the TCL 10 L. In order not to repeat all the data, I will only specify the most important ones when playing. Let’s start with the most obvious: the LCD screen is 6.53 inches with FullHD + resolution, HDR technology and 450 nits of light output. The detail here is that the selfie camera is in the upper left corner, something that comes in handy for games.

The processor is Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and Adreno 610 GPU, with Android 10 operating system and TCL UI customization layer. In this case it is the 6GB of RAM version with 128GB of storage. Something to add is the Jack port, the 4000 mAh battery and the weight of 180 grams.

At the software level, the TCL 10L It has NXTVISION that offers optimization of colors and contrasts when playing games. You also have to consider Turbo Mode for increased performance at the cost of battery. For the purposes of this video, I will keep this feature on.

I must point out that I started the recording with 55% battery power. After an hour and a half of playing and demanding the cell phone, the battery dropped to 30%.

Now let’s take a look at how the cell phone responds to video games. I will have the maximum brightness activated and with the volume on top.

TCL 10 L | Gaming test

