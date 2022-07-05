This is how the ROG Phone 6 and 6 Pro are, the new gaming phones from ASUS

Asus returns to the fray in the segment of mobile phones focused on games belonging to its division of gaming devices Republic of Gamers (ROG) officially presenting to your new generation of mobiles gaming ROG Phone 6, made up of the Asus ROG Phone 6 and the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro, with quite similar specifications except for specific differences.

In addition to the specifications of each one of them, it is interesting to know that these models will first reach the European and British markets between the months of July and August, and it is possible that they will also reach the American and Indian markets later, although at this In this regard, it has not offered more specific details.



ASUS making a difference with its mobile gaming

The logical thing in this case is to start with the differences.

And basically the difference can be found in that the Pro version will come in a single variant with 18 GB of RAM integrated in addition to offering a secondary AMOLED screen on the back that can be customized at the software level, while ROG Phone 6 will settle with the logo made with LED lights.

For the rest, these models will come equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, although the Asus ROG Phone 6 will come in variants with 12 and 16 GB of RAM, while the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro will only come with 18 GB of RAM, all of them also with up to 512 GB of internal storage UFS 3.1.

At the screen level, they will carry a 6.78″ AMOLED FHD+ type screen capable of reaching a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, a touch sampling rate of 720 Hz and up to 1,200 nits of brightness, with Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Asus has in these mobiles with its GameCool 6 thermal system that is capable of reducing the temperature by up to 10ºC. As far as autonomy is concerned, they have a dual 3,000 mAh battery that allows them to have a total of 6,000 mAh capacity, with support for 65W fast charging.

Regarding the rear camera configuration, they will come with a main camera with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor accompanied by a 13MP wide-angle camera and a 5MP macro camera. On the front it will have a 12MP Sony sensor camera.

Other aspects to take into account is that these models of the new mobile family gaming from Asus will have an IPX4 rating that gives it resistance against water, a physical connector for headphones, stereo front speakers, pressure triggers and a fingerprint sensor under the screen.

It will also have two USB-C connectors and WiFi 6E connectivity, 5G mobile networks, and Bluetooth 5.2. There is no doubt that this is a major update with specifications above those that came with the ASUS ROG Phone 5.

Prices will start at €999 for the ROG Phone 6 and €1,149 for the ROG Phone 6 Pro.

