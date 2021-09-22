This is how the new WhatsApp Desktop tool will work to convert photos into stickers

The instant messaging application with more than 5 billion users worldwide, we mean WhatsApp, is not only presenting news for Apple’s Android and iOS mobiles, but also in the web version for desktop or laptop. As you remember, one of the last functions that the green app added to WhatsApp Desktop they were the basic design tools, which will allow you to edit your favorite images without depending on the smartphone; However, today it was learned that a new option will arrive to convert any photo to a sticker.

All users of the aforementioned application belonging to Facebook were waiting for a long time for the basic design tools in WhatsApp Web and Desktop, because today it is a reality, because you can cut out a photo, place stickers, emojis, text and draw anything you can think of with the pencil, all from a PC or laptop.

In this opportunity, WabetaInfo He detailed that WhatsApp has been developing a new button that will be located next to the ‘Delete once’ icon, the latter appears when you are going to send a photo or video to any of your contacts. They called the new function ‘Send an image as a sticker’, basically you will recognize it by having the icon of the stickers.

Because the tool is in the development stage, it is not available to beta testers and even less in the official version. It is important to clarify that the option will be very useful when you want to create a sticker instantly and without delay by installing external applications. WabetaInfo estimates that a future update will reach beta Android and iOS users.

