This is how the new WhatsApp Communities work, which are beginning to be available

WhatsApp, the popular messaging platform from Meta Platforms, has just officially launched the Communities function, being the main novelty today, although not the only one.

And it is that WhatsApp also brings reactions through emojis, the sending of files of up to 2 GB to all users, the increase in participants in voice calls up to a maximum of 32 people, and the possibility that administrators can delete messages problems in groups and communities.



Keep in mind that all these new features will take a few days to gradually roll out to all platform users, so don’t get impatient if they haven’t been activated these days yet.

To unify access to similar groups of organizations and other groups

Coming back to Communities, this is the long-awaited feature that tries to offer unified access to groups with similar interests. WhatsApp has designed them as an alternative to communications on social networks and through email messages so that more private and secure conversations can take place.

According to WhatsApp:

We’re creating Communities on WhatsApp for tight-knit groups who need more tools to organize and manage their conversations. These types of groups usually have a connection in which people know each other and organize around a common place or interest.

The Communities will be governed by the following principles:

The administrators are responsible for the creation and management of communities, being able to integrate newly created groups or groups that are previously available. They will also be able to unlink groups, delete members, or even delete chat messages.

To avoid message overload, admins will have the ability to message all members via Community announcements by group, which will initially be available to several thousand users.

Users will be able to report abuse, block accounts and leave communities, and even leave groups without notifying all members. Your group add settings will also apply to communities.

Also, they will be able to forward an already forwarded message to one group at a time instead of five.

In terms of security, there will be end-to-end encryption, and phone numbers will be hidden from the Community except for administrators and other members of the same group.

According to WhatsApp:

These new measures and controls are designed to empower Community admins to address issues within their groups, as they know them best. We will continue to encourage users to report problematic Communities and messages to us directly.

More information: WhatsApp