Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsMobileThis is how the new Super Res Zoom 30x of the Pixel...

This is how the new Super Res Zoom 30x of the Pixel 7 Pro captures photos [Galería]

Tech NewsMobile

Published on

By Abraham
pixel 7 pro.jpg
pixel 7 pro.jpg
- Advertisement -

The Super Res Zoom it is one of the main improvements offered by the Pixel 7 Pro compared to its predecessor. It is a combination of software, hardware and AI that allows you to take 30x zoom photos even though the actual telephoto zoom is capped at 5x.

Starting at 20x zoom, the phone uses a new upscaler powered by AI, using the new Tensor G2 SoC. And starting at 15x zoom, the phone uses advanced zoom stabilization, so you don’t need a tripod to take long-range shots.

To show the power of the so-called Super Res Zoom, Google has shared a photo gallery in which it shows what the Pixel 7 Pro is capable of.

Google says it has been working on Super Res Zoom since 2018 because users are looking for advanced zoom capabilities without having to carry around a bulky and expensive DSLR camera setup.


- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Garmin Enduro 2 in the test: The best smartwatch for extreme athletes Garmin has given the Enduro an update that makes the sports watch...

Garmin has given the Enduro an update that makes the sports watch a jack...
Amazon

Language accessibility for voice assistants: Big Tech teams up

Amazon, Apple, Google, Meta and Microsoft are partnering with the University of Illinois on...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.