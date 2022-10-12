This is how the new Super Res Zoom 30x of the Pixel 7 Pro captures photos [Galería]

- Advertisement -

The Super Res Zoom it is one of the main improvements offered by the Pixel 7 Pro compared to its predecessor. It is a combination of software, hardware and AI that allows you to take 30x zoom photos even though the actual telephoto zoom is capped at 5x.

Starting at 20x zoom, the phone uses a new upscaler powered by AI, using the new Tensor G2 SoC. And starting at 15x zoom, the phone uses advanced zoom stabilization, so you don’t need a tripod to take long-range shots.

To show the power of the so-called Super Res Zoom, Google has shared a photo gallery in which it shows what the Pixel 7 Pro is capable of.

Google says it has been working on Super Res Zoom since 2018 because users are looking for advanced zoom capabilities without having to carry around a bulky and expensive DSLR camera setup.



