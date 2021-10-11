This is how the new prices of Netflix in Spain remain after its new rise

From today, being a Netflix user is a bit more expensive in Spain Through the Standard and Premium plans, going to cost 12.99 euros and 17.99 euros per month, respectively, keeping its most basic rate unchanged.

This supposes a growth of un euro and two euros a month in its two most expensive rates compared to the prices that the platform had been charging in our country until now since June 2019, at which time they also rose in price by the same amount, where the most basic rate was also left on the sidelines.



More expensive but with better content

This increase also supposes the third that the platform directed by Reed Hastings carries out in our country after its landing in 2015. The platform puts on its side arguments such as improvement of its content catalog, in addition to the improvement of its service.

It is also true that Netflix opted to pay more taxes in Spain, reaching a total of 1,125,547 euros in 2020, double that of the previous year, in addition to the considerable increase in its own productions in our country and participation in many other Spanish productions.

What is surprising is that This move comes right now, a few weeks after the arrival of HBO Max (which replaces HBO Spain) with a substantial improvement in its content offer, in addition to the increasing offer of streaming platforms in our country.

Netflix has not shaken his hand when it comes to putting money to substantially increase the number of its own-produced content, despite having to face an even greater debt, amounting to a total of 14,926 million euros at the end of June. Dollars.

Regarding the entry into force, the new rates apply from today to new users while veterans, who will be informed in the coming days via email and through the application, will receive application dates, which will come based on your billing cycles.

With this, the arrival of new subscribers may be slowed down, although we do not know if the new rates will allow Netflix to remain the queen of streaming platforms or it will be stripped of it by one of its most aggressive rivals, such as Disney + or Amazon. Prime Video.