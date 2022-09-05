This is how the new POCO M5s and POCO M5 are, the new affordable POCO mobiles

POCO, one of Xiaomi’s mobile sub-brands, has just presented the global launch of its new cheaper mobile models, the POCO M5 and POCO M5s, which are located in the mid-low range mobile segment.

These two new options seek to maintain a balance between performance and price, staying within the reach of a greater number of possible pockets.



- Advertisement -

The POCO M5s is the lower performance option that bets on the MediaTek Helio G99 processor, which does not offer compatibility with 5G mobile networks, which will be accompanied by the options of 4GB/64GB, 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD cards.

It comes with a 6.43″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen, capable of reaching a maximum brightness of 1100 nits and with a refresh rate of 60Hz.

In the photographic section, it comes with a 64MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle camera, as well as a macro and a depth sensor with 2MP each.

- Advertisement -

The front camera has a 13MP sensor.

In terms of autonomy, it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, and in terms of connectivity, it comes with support for 4G networks, as well as support for Wi-Fi ac standards, Bluetooth 5.0, and even has NFC connectivity.

It also comes with an infrared port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM Radio support.

- Advertisement -

Despite having an AMOLED screen, it has a fingerprint sensor on the side of the device, as well as stereo speakers and an IP53 rating. Users will be able to choose between gray, black and blue color options.

From September 12 and for a few more days it will be at a promotional price that starts from 189.99 euros onwards. This option is for those who want to have good features but can do without 5G connectivity.

To keep prices tight, we will see some variations in the specifications of the POCO M5, which goes up in some aspects but at the cost of reducing performance in other aspects.

For this, it is committed to the MediaTek Helio G95 processor, which is much more efficient with higher performance than the Helio G99, manufactured in the 6nm process, although it does not have 5G connectivity either, and will be accompanied by the 4GB + 64GB options and 4GB/128GB of LPDDR4x RAM and UFS 2.2 internal storage expandable up to 1TB via microSD cards.

As for the screen, it is committed to a 6.58 ″ IPS FullHD + LCD screen, with a variable refresh rate of up to 90Hz, a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz, and 500 nits of maximum brightness.

Regarding the photographic features, it comes with a rear camera configuration with a 50MP main camera followed by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth camera, having a 5MP front camera.

Here we also have a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, it has support for 4G networks, for Wi-Fi: 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and it also has a 3.5 mm jack connector, infrared port and FM Radio

It is an option that will be available in black, green and yellow options for those who want a little more performance at the cost of losing benefits in other aspects, such as the photographic aspect and screen quality.

Its price will start from 169.99 euros on a promotional basis from September 12 and for a few more days.

More Info/Images Credit: POCO