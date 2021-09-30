This is how the new migration of chats to iOS will work when it arrives on WhatsApp

The possibility of transferring chats from one operating system to another has always been a headache for millions of users because there has not been, as such, a tool capable of carrying it out quickly and efficiently. In all cases, it was necessary to resort to third-party programs that required, in most cases, the intercession of a computer through the medium. That, as you can imagine, was not a method that was available to all users, so many of those who switched from Android to iOS, and vice versa, chose to leave a good part of their historical conversations behind. An irreparable loss that eliminates at a stroke the memory of many things we have done, as well as important photos, videos and voice notes. Native WhatsApp tool Luckily, the application has been showing the progress of this function for some months now, which was announced with great fanfare by Samsung at its Unpacked event in August where it presented its new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 (and that they released this move to Android feature exclusively). Now, even with the launch of the new iPhone 13 WhatsApp has wanted to run to have it ready in case there are users who want to migrate from the Google OS. WABetAInfo has republished news of the Android beta, where it already shows the entire process of migrating those chats to iOS, discovering a lot about what the process will be like between the two devices. And as you can see from the screenshot that you have just above, once the transfer of most of the most relevant information is completed, WhatsApp on Android will invite us to finish the entire process with the new iPhone. This is progress because it makes it quite clear that the entire process of transferring the chats will be produced by some kind of wireless or cable connection between the two terminals, and that the app will be able to recognize. In this way, hypotheses are banished about the possibility that all the history was transferred from one location to another thanks to the multi-device function, which allows all conversations to be active even if the main mobile is turned off or out of coverage. What there is no doubt is that important changes are coming to WhatsApp and, one of them, is the one that gives us the possibility of changing the operating system more easily than until now. >