This is how the new Midjourney zoom function works

- Advertisement -

Generative artificial intelligence has transformed the way we create and edit images. Against this backdrop, Midjourney AI stands out as one of the top imaging tools of the year. Recently, it has released an exciting update known as “Zoom Out”, which allows users to generate stunning images with an amazing zoom effect. This revolutionary feature further expands users’ creative possibilities and generates additional content around the original image, just as if a camera were being used to zoom out.

Enlarging the image with Midjourney AI

Midjourney AI’s Zoom Out feature resembles Photoshop’s recently released Generative Fill feature. However, Midjourney offers a unique experience by allowing users to start with a custom image. Through a simple description or instruction provided to the AI ​​model, the user can generate an initial image. From there, the magic happens: using zoom buttons, the original image can be enlarged in a range from 1x to 2x, with preset options of 1.5x and 2x.

- Advertisement -

You can see the step by step in this video that I recorded for you:

discovering new possibilities

In addition to the awesome zoom effect, Midjourney has also introduced a new command called “Make Square” that allows you to change the aspect ratio of the generated images. This means that users can continue to enlarge the image in any direction if they wish.

Creativity in everyone’s hands

Midjourney AI’s appeal lies in its accessibility and ease of use. Through a monthly subscription ranging from $10 to $60, users can take full advantage of the program’s capabilities, including the new Zoom Out feature. A 20% discount is also offered for those who opt for the annual plan. Although some critics might argue that the generative AI lacks artistic authenticity and raises copyright concerns, the results achieved with Midjourney are truly amazing.

Stunning images generated by Midjourney

Midjourney AI has shared some examples on its website, but it’s on social media that Midjourney’s real gems can be found, taking full advantage of the possibilities of Zoom Out. Social networks have been flooded with images generated by this tool, capturing the imagination of users and showing the creative diversity that can be achieved with Midjourney AI.

Testing out the new Midjourney zoom feature 😮‍💨 going to try and make a long sequence now. pic.twitter.com/JXOJ4KLOVc —Paul Finney🦇🔊 (@paulfinneyx) June 26, 2023

- Advertisement -

Constantly Evolving Innovation

Midjourney AI is committed to continually improving the quality of its program. Previous versions, such as v5.0 and v5.1, have focused on improving the quality and realism of the generated images. The latest version, v5.2, has taken this even further by introducing the Zoom Out feature. It’s exciting to think about future updates that could allow users to get started with custom images and explore even more creative possibilities.