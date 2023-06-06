This is how the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro are, the most powerful Apple computers ever created

- Advertisement -

Other products presented by Apple in its inaugural keynote are the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro, which the company defines as the most powerful Macs ever made, and which will come with the M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips in the case of the Mac Studio, and with the M2 Ultra for the case of the Mac Pro.

As we pointed out in the previous article, Apple has completed the transition to its Apple Silicon processors, with the Mac Pro being the last line of equipment to switch to the company’s new chips, bringing the Intel era to history.



Mac Studios level up

Focusing on the Mac Studio, the company notes that the new Mac Studio with the M2 Max chip is up to 50 percent faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio, and up to 4 times faster than the Intel-based 27-inch iMac. higher performance.

Undoubtedly, this is a compact piece of equipment designed mainly for designers and content creators, where there have been many references to video editing and post-production applications, for example, with After Effects, aiming for 50% faster rendering.

As for the Mac Studio with the M2 Ultra chip, they even point out that it is up to 3 times faster than the previous generation Mac Studio with the M1 Ultra chip, and up to 6 times faster than the most powerful 27-inch iMac. based on Intel, pointing out that with the new M2 Ultra chip there is a 24-core CPU, a GPU with up to 76 cores and up to 192 GB of memory with 800 GB/s of bandwidth.

In any case, this new generation of Mac Studio equipment has a higher bandwidth HDMI connector, supporting a maximum resolution of up to 8K and frame rates of up to 240Hz, where in the case of options with the new M2 Ultra chip , Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDRs.

In terms of ports, it has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an HDMI port, and two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and an SD card slot on the front. At the level of wireless connectivity, this generation also supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity.

This equipment is already available in the pre-order phase, with a price of $1,999 or $1,799 for the educational field.

The Mac Pro wins a lot with its move to Apple Silicon chips

On this model they suggest that they lead to the new M2 Ultra which, as we have previously commented, can be had with up to 192 GB of unified memory at a bandwidth of 800 GB/s. Apple compares graphics performance as follows:

Now every Mac Pro has the performance of not just one but seven built-in Afterburner cards. It also features the same industry-leading media engine as Mac Studio with M2 Ultra. Both can play an unprecedented 22 streams of 8K ProRes video.

For professionals in the world of film and television, he points out that:

It allows video engineers to ingest 24 4K camera feeds and encode them to ProRes in real time, all on a single machine, when using six video I/O cards.

They also point out that this equipment has seven PCIe expansion slots, six of which are open to accept 4th generation cards.

In terms of connectivity, it brings eight integrated Thunderbolt 4 ports, three USB-A ports, two higher-bandwidth HDMI ports, two 10Gb Ethernet ports and a headphone jack that allows the use of high-impedance headphones, while In terms of wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

Up to six Pro Display XDR screens can be connected to this equipment. At the sustainability level, he points out that the use of rare earths in all the magnets, gold plating and tin welding have used 100% recycled materials, also lacking mercury, PVC and beryllium, also offering much better consumption than conventional desktop computers.

The Mac Pro, also available for pre-order, will start at $6,999 and $6,599 for education.

More Information/Image Credit: Apple