This is how the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are

And of course, the Pro versions of the new 14 also arrive, with the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the most popular line. premium of iPhone mobiles. These new models are conspicuous for eliminating the notches, as some rumors have been pointing out weeks ago, due to the perforations, which can be dynamically adjusted thanks to the Dynamic Island function.

And speaking of the screen, although it has 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, they do improve as they are AMOLED LTPO screens that come to have a variable refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and peak brightness of up to 2,000 nits. , also housing the function of Always On-Display.



- Advertisement -

This added to the use of the A16 Bionic chip, a processor that enters the scene in this mobile segment and that is developed in a 4nm process, leads Tim Cook to consider this line of mobile phones as the “most innovative professional line to date ».

Users will be able to choose their drives from the following storage options: 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, as well as four color options: black, gray, white, and light yellow.

In addition to the end of the notch, there is also a jump in quality in the cameras

Whatever the choice, they will be amazed that Apple finally improves the quality of the cameras, a completely criticized aspect, and where in this line it bets on triple rear cameras (wide, zoom and ultra wide angle) of 48MP.

There were also rumors and leaks in this regard. And just like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, these will also have a 12 Mpx TrueDepth front camera.

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 14 Pro will have a 3,200 mAh battery, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 4,323 mAh battery, both with fast charging, and yes, with a Lightning connector, where it seems that Apple tries to rush until the last minute.

Following the devices presented above, these iPhones also have Emergency SOS, to have satellite text communication in case of leaving mobile coverage, and the shock detection function, with the ability to notify emergency contacts in case that the affected party does not act in a period of 10 seconds.

If it also has a UWB chip, NFC chip, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, and support for 5G networks. It also has an IP68 rating and stereo speakers. Those interested will be able to make their reservations from this very Friday, being already available on the 16th of this same month, with prices starting from 999 dollars and 1099 dollars, respectively.

- Advertisement -

More information: Apple