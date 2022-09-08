This is how the new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are

And how could it be otherwise, Apple has left its new mobile models for the end of the event. On the one hand we have the new 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which we are going to deal with in this article, and on the other hand we also have the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, which we will see later.

On the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus there are few variations with respect to the iPhone 13, maintaining the same design, and even the processor, the A15 Bionic chipset, although in this generation there is no mini option.



But as it was planned, for these new models, the function does arrive Emergency SOS, which allows you to establish text communications via satellite when you are out of mobile coverage.

Coincidentally, a similar function arrived yesterday at the new Mate 50 Series announced by Huawei, ahead of Apple by a day.

The iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, at FullHD+ resolution, with 800 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate. Users will be able to choose their model among the storage variants with 128 GB, 256 GB, or 512 GB, although they will also be able to choose their model among the five color options: black, gray, white, purple and red.

In the photographic section, it has a main camera and a new ultra-wide camera, with 120 degrees of vision, both 12MP, and on the front it has a 12MP TrueDepth camera with autofocus.

It also has IP68 resistance, stereo speakers, in addition to 5G connectivity, the satellite connection mentioned above, UWB, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 6.

The only change from the iPhone 14 Plus is in that plus that comes with a larger 6.7-inch screen, while maintaining the rest of the features. Both also carry the new bump detection feature, as we saw on the Apple Watch Series 8.

Its price starts at $799 and $899, respectively.