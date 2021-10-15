This is how the new iOS Focus mode works

The new functionality of iOS 15, Focus Mode, is one of the most striking for Apple users. The idea of ​​this is that we can configure how our phone looks and what notifications will be shown to us at certain times.

The name comes from the need to focus on something specific at certain times of the day. In this way, the idea is that we have a Focus for work, for studies, before bed, for lunch, etc.

Less notifications

In this way, we can fully customize the appearance and operation of our device according to what we do in real life. To access Focus, we only have to enter settings and then Focus, on this screen we will see that there are several presets, but if none works we can create our own.

We can also use one of the default ones and copy ourselves from the settings. For example the Focus of “Do not disturb” avoids calls, message notifications and basically any app, the phone is configured so that nothing interrupts whatever you are doing.

While the “driving” mode will filter almost all the notifications except those that we ourselves qualify as “important”, for that we can select a series of contacts or privileged applications that will be able to notify you while you are driving.

In addition to filtering contacts and apps, we can also change the wallpaper and icons for each Focus. For example, in the Focus “Gaming” we can have all the games on the main screen, as well as a specific theme. And just by switching to the Focus “Work” or “Studies”, these will disappear completely to give way to more useful applications for your current activity.

Automatic process

Finally, there are also other options such as being able to share our Focus with contacts who try to talk to us and see that we do not answer. They can receive a personalized message informing them that we are not answering messages. In addition, if we do not want to spend time changing from one Focus to another, we can program them to activate at certain times of the day or when we are in certain places.

The Automation option will help your phone analyze your habits and adapt. When you open Netflix, a specific Focus mode will be activated (the one you choose) and if you place your location at work, the “Do not disturb” mode can be activated, or whatever you want

Focus promises to be very useful, it is full of possibilities and customization elements, so it is probably one of the most used functions. It is available for all iPhones with access to iOS 15, that is, from iPhone 6 onwards.