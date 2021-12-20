This is how the new Huawei watch will take blood pressure

Only a few days have passed since a series of images revealed that Huawei had practically already ready a watch capable of measuring blood pressure. Those images showed the watch case, and some placed on the wrist. In all of them the data from one of these blood pressure measurements appeared on the screen. Well now a video has been leaked that shows us in detail how this watch is going to work, and how it will be possible to measure blood pressure, something that is not at all common among wearables.

So you can measure the voltage

As we have recalled other times, in the market we have wearables that measure heart rate, blood oxygen levels, which can make electrocardiograms, or even if a person suffers a spectacular fall. But when it comes to taking stress, something so everyday for many people in their day-to-day lives, there is no commercial solution available to all users. But that would have been solved by Huawei, which is about to present a watch capable of measuring this blood pressure.

And in a filtered video now, it is shown in great detail how the user takes the tension. And it is thanks to an accessory that can be attached to the watch strap, and which is the necessary piece to take these measurements, the inflatable armband, in this case replaced by an inflatable strap. When positioned, and taking the measurement, it will inflate as a traditional blood pressure monitor would, only that, in this case, instead of doing it around the forearm, it is inflated at the wrist and measures blood pressure from this place.

The video also shows the recommendations to be able to make the most accurate measurements, bending the arm, so that it tenses, and resting the palm of the left hand on the chest, placing the arm diagonally. In this way we can obtain precise measurements. A process that will be really simple compared to that of current blood pressure monitors, and will allow many people to know their blood pressure on a daily basis, and if it is necessary to take action to normalize it.

This clock should show up next week, before Christmas Eve, in China, along with other brand devices, such as the new Huawei P50 Pocket, the brand’s new folding mobile phone, which will be the perfect alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 or the Motorola Razr.

