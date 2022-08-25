This is how the new gaming monitors of the Samsung Odyssey series are

Day of presentations for in the framework of Gamescom 2022, which is taking place in Germany, highlighting its new models of smart from the series: Odyssey Ark and the Odyssey G70B and G65B.

Native Samsung Gaming Hub integration on all three models will allow users access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and Nvidia GeForce Now cloud streaming services.



Odyssey Ark is the standout choice as it is the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved monitor, capable of delivering the most immersive gaming experience of any gaming-oriented monitor on the market, with a refresh rate of 165 Hz, a response time of 1 millisecond, and compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

The new cockpit mode, combined with the height adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt and swivel function, will allow users to set the monitor position that works best for them.

Added to this is precise image control thanks to Quantum Matrix technology, a screen with anti-glare and anti-reflection protection, as well as a cinematic sound system made up of four speakers and two central subwoofers.

In addition to integrating Samsung Smart Hub, it also has the integration of SmartThings, to control other connected devices, and access to Samsung TV plus, its free offer of television channels, thus complementing its entertainment facets.

It is also noteworthy that:

Odyssey Ark is equipped with the Ark Dial, a solar-powered controller unique to the Ark display, which allows quick and easy control of settings such as Flex Move Screen, Multi View, Quick Settings, and Game Bar. In addition to being equipped with a solar panel, the Ark Dial can also be charged via a USB Type-C connection

But in addition to Odyssey Ark, they also arrive Odyssey G70B and G65B, gaming monitors capable of creating an office environment to function even without the need to depend on a computer.

In this regard, they indicate that:

The monitors conveniently connect to various IT devices and services, all from one screen for an ultra-efficient work environment. Users can wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC, use Samsung DeX, mirror a smartphone screen to the monitor using Apple AirPlay 2, and access Microsoft 365 cloud services. Users can also view the latest shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other leading over-the-top (OTT) service providers.

These monitors also support voice control via Bixby and Amazon Alexa thanks to the integration of a high-sensitivity microphone, and even allow access to Xbox cloud streaming services, NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik and Amazon Luna (US only).

In terms of games, these models have Game Bar, a tool that allows users to quickly see the status of game settings and modify the response time or screen ratio, in addition to having the Game Picture mode , avoiding having to exit games to review settings.

The Samsung Odyssey G70B is available in 27-inch and 32-inch flat-panel IPS options with support for 4K resolution at 144 Hz and 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response times, while the Samsung Odyssey G65B is a flat-panel monitor. curved screen (1000R) available in 27-inch and 32-inch options with support for 1440p resolution at 240 Hz.

More information: Samsung