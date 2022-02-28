MobileAndroidTech News

This is how the new C-series Nokia mobiles are

By: Brian Adam

HMD Global, responsible for Nokia mobile phones, launched the G11 and G21 this month, but today it has announced three new Nokia C-series smartphones – the C21, the C21 Plus and the second edition of the C2, affordable phones that we here we present.

The Nokia C series is famous for its durability and long battery life. They are Android phones with constant security updates, a series that was introduced in 2020 and already represents 16% of the company’s total smartphone sales in the last 5 years.

These are the new models:

Nokia C21 Plus

Nokia C21 Plus

Engineered to be durable while maintaining a sleek, rugged style and great battery life.

It has two different battery sizes, 4,000 mAh and 5,050 mAh, offering battery life of up to two and three days respectively.

It has an internal metal chassis with an IP52 rating that protects against external factors, with resistance to dirt, dust and water drops.

The screen is 6.5″ HD+, and the 13 MP dual camera with panoramic and portrait modes.

The operating system is clean, with minimal preloads, to give more space for applications and content.

Nokia C21 Plus specifications

nokia c21

Improved 8 MP camera with autofocus technology, for QR codes, for example.

It has improved memory capacities, thanks to a multi-core processor. It also has AI-powered face unlock, fingerprint sensor, and two years of security updates.

Nokia C21 specifications

Nokia C2 2nd edition

Nokia C2 2nd edition

It bills itself as super-tough and reliable Nokia build quality, but now they’re adding more ways to connect. It has a strong metal interior chassis and offers a neat and efficient design at an affordable price.

A battery that lasts all day on a single charge, 5.7″ screen, front and rear cameras with flash and 2 years of quarterly security updates.

specifications nokia c2 2nd edition

They have not yet disclosed prices or arrival dates, but they promise that they will take very little time in Spain.

