This is how the most anticipated function that will reach Twitter will work

Since the beginning of Twitter, users have demanded a function that, surprisingly, has been denied: the ability to edit the messages that are published. Well, earlier this month it became known that the company finally intends to allow this. And, now, it has been revealed how it will be used. And, the truth is that it will comply. Thanks to the work of the developer Alessandro Paluzzi, who has worked through reverse engineering to find out how the Edit button will work, the new function no longer has many secrets (although some remain, it must be said). The fact is that, as announced, this is a user who has access to the trial versions of the Twitter application and, for this reason, has been able to investigate and discover what awaits him in a short time at rest. How will be the interface to edit on Twitter The first thing you should know is that once you press the icon with three points on the message you want to modify, the editing option is the seventh (or second if you start from the bottom) among all the options. options seen in the menu that appears on the screen. Obviously, to use it, what you have to do is click on it, neither more nor less. Contrary to what one might think at first, instead of keeping the user on the same screen, a pop-up window appears that is the editing window itself. All kinds of changes can be made in it, since as seen in the image that we leave after this paragraph, it will be possible from modifying the text; going through adding multimedia content; and, and, it will even be possible to change the location used. In this way, it is very clear that the power of the Twitter editing tool will be very high. Things that are not yet known about this tool One of the most important has to do with whether Twitter has thought that users can know if a message has been edited, since with the number of options mentioned above, this can be vital to have. a clear situation of what happens in each message. At the moment this is unknown, but the logical thing is that the company includes some way of knowing this… badly that despite Elon Musk for reasons of freedom of expression. The exact date on which everyone who has an account on the social network will be able to make edits to the messages is also unknown, but everything indicates that it will be before the end of this year. Of course, those who are Twitter Blue subscribers will begin testing in a couple of months to confirm that everything is going as it should. >