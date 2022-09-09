This is how the line of succession to the British throne remained after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Elizabeth II died 70 years on the throne of England

The isabel II She was the longest reigning monarch in history. She had a large family consisting of four children, eight grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.

Upon his , command of the throne passes directly to his eldest son: Charles III

But, how is the line of succession of the royal family?

- Advertisement -

CHARLES III

The former Prince of Wales married Lady Diana Spencer, who became Princess of Wales on July 29, 1981.

Carlos, the eldest son of Elizabeth II, now becomes the new head of state of the United Kingdom, becoming: His Majesty King Charles III

The hitherto Prince of Wales married Lady Diana Spencerwho became Princess of Wales on July 29, 1981.

The royal couple had two children: William Y Harry. They later separated and their marriage was dissolved in 1996. On August 31, 1997, the princess died in a car accident in Paris.

- Advertisement -

On April 9, 2005, Carlos married Camilla Parker Bowles

PRINCE WILLIAM, DUKE OF CAMBRIDGE

He married in 2011 with who at the time was his partner at the University of Saint Andrews: Kate Middleton. They had three children: the first, George, in July 2013; the second, Carlota, in 2015; and the third, Louis, in 2018

Born in 1982, he is the eldest son of the Prince of Welsh Y Diana, and is now first in line to the throne. As heir to the crown, his main duty is to support the monarch in his royal engagements.

- Advertisement -

He married in 2011 with who at the time was his partner at the University of Saint Andrews: Kate Middleton. They had three children: the first, george, in July 2013; the second, Charlotte, in 2015; and the third, louisin 2018.

On his 21st birthday, he was appointed a Councilor of State, standing in for the queen at official events.

He trained in the Army, Royal Navy and Royal Air Force, spending three years as a search and rescue pilot in North Wales. He also served as a co-pilot in the charitable organization East Anglian Air Ambulance. In July 2017, she ended that task and assumed new functions of the monarchy on behalf of the queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

PRINCE GEORGE OF CAMBRIDGE

He is the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The prince george is second in line to the throne after his father, Prince William, and to the thrones of the fifteen independent kingdoms of the Commonwealth of Nations

He was born on July 22, 2013 at St Mary’s Hospital in London.

He is the great-grandson of Queen isabel II and of prince philipDuke of Edinburgh.

PRINCESS CHARLOTTE OF CAMBRIDE

She was born on May 2, 2015, also at St Mary’s Hospital and was named Carlota Isabel Diana.

She is third in line to the throne after her father and older brother, and is known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.

She was born on May 2, 2015, also at St Mary’s Hospital and was named Carlota Isabel Diana.

PRINCE LOUIS OF CAMBRIDGE

He was baptized on July 9, 2018 in the royal chapel of St James’s Palace by the Archbishop of Canterbury. That same day the name of the godfathers and godmothers was announced: Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.

He was born on April 23, 2018, in the St Mary’s Hospital.

He is fourth in line to the throne.

He was baptized on July 9, 2018 in the royal chapel of St James’s Palace by the Archbishop of Canterbury. That same day the name of the godfathers and godmothers was announced: Nicholas van Cutsem, Guy Pelly, Harry Aubrey-Fletcher, Laura Meade, Robert Carter and Lucy Middleton.

PRINCE HARRY, DUKE OF SUSSEX

He married American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle. In January 2020, they announced their resignation as royal representatives and their plan to live between the United Kingdom and North America. They assured that they intended to “work to be financially independent”

It was formed in Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and later rose to lieutenant in the army, serving as a helicopter pilot.

During his 10 years in the military, he served twice on active duty in Afghanistanin 2012 and 2013, as co-pilot and gunner of an Apache helicopter.

He left the military in 2015 and now dedicates himself to charitable work, such as conservation in Africa and organizing the Invictus sports games for sick and injured military veterans.

He has been a State Councilor since he turned 21 and replaced the Queen in official tasks.

He married the American actress Meghan Markle on May 19, 2018 at Windsor Castle. In January 2020, they announced their resignation as royal representatives and their plan to live between the United Kingdom and North America. They claimed to intend to “work to be financially independent.”

Little more than a year later, the Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple would not return to their monarchical duties and would relinquish their military titles, honoraries and royal patronages.

ARCHIE HARRISON MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR

When the name was announced, the BBC’s House of Windsor correspondent Jonny Dymond said the decision was a strong indication that the couple did not want to refer to him as a formal royal.

He is the first son of the Dukes of Sussex. He was born on May 6, 2019. The couple opted not to use a title for his firstborn.

When the name was announced, the BBC’s House of Windsor correspondent Jonny Dymond said the decision was a strong indication that the couple did not want to refer to him as formal royals.

LILIBET DIANA MOUNTBATTEN-WINDSOR

She received the middle name, Diana, in honor of Prince Harry’s mother, who died in 1997 when he was 12 years old.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten–Windsor She is known as Lili, the family nickname for Queen Elizabeth II, and is her eleventh great-granddaughter.

She received the middle name, Diana, in honor of Prince Harry’s mother, who died in 1997 when he was 12 years old.

He was born in Santa Barbara, California, on June 4, 2021.

(With information from BBC Mundo)

: