This is how the iPhone 14 achieves that the always-on screen does not use up battery

One of the novelties that are striking in the iPhone 14 is that they include a new always-on screen that shows more information and is more attractive. This is something differential, but it is true that doubts have appeared regarding the impact that this has on the battery of the terminals. And, Apple, has explained in a document how it avoids this.

To begin with, one of the things that is positive regarding the operation of the always-on screen of the iPhone 14 is that this is generally dimmed (without preventing a correct display). This reduces energy needs. And, here, it should be noted that the brightness increases in some conditions that are normal, such as if the panel itself or a side button is pressed. Therefore, in idle state the consumption of milliamps is reduced.

But there is more. An example is that it should be taken into account that, in certain situations, the frequency of the panel in the iPhone 14 Pro can go down to 1Hz. This means that it is significantly reduced compared to whether you work at 90 or 120 hertz. In addition, the Cupertino company has indicated in the document that the A16 Bionic processor includes specific processes to control this section so that you always have a good user experience with minimal power.

Coeditions for screen off

To maximize the performance of the always-on display, Apple has included eight times when the always-on display turns off completely. The reason is that it is believed that it is completely unnecessary for its operation to continue. They are the following:

If the iPhone 14 are connected to CarPlay.

By activating the Low consumption option in the configuration.

In the case of using the camera continuously.

When the iPhone is placed face down.

When detecting that the user moves away from the terminal in the event that you have an Apple Watch paired and in use.

In the case of detecting that the terminal is in a pocket or inside a bag or backpack.

If the Sleep focus option is enabled and in use.

There is one more condition that needs to be explained. This is based on the usage patterns of the smartphone itself, since it continually learns how it is used. In this way, a time is established in which, if the equipment is not used at all (including that it is not touched or moved), the always-on screen is turned off.

Will this be effective on the iPhone 14?

On paper, it seems that Apple has been successful in using these options to reduce the impact of the always-on screen on the batteries of its phones, but until they can be carry out specific tests The exact effectiveness of these will not be known. If it is not good, more than one will surely end up disable this feature in Settings of the iPhone 14, something that is completely possible.

