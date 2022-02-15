Tech News

This is how the headphones translate languages ​​while we speak

By: Brian Adam

Having headphones that allow you to translate what another person says, the dream of every tourist.

This skill has been possible for a long time with mobile devices, even with specialized translation gadgets, but the integration in headphones is something more than desired.

Now I have managed to try headphones of this type, available for 100 euros on AliExpress and with a design and noise cancellation capacity of up to 40 dB.

They are the Baidu Du Smart Buds Pro, and I’ll tell you how without them in this video:

I summarize my experience in these points:

– As earphones without translation they are already very attractive. They are comfortable and have very good sound quality, although the noise reduction is not as effective as with Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, for example.
– The volume control, calls and music tracks are done from the side of the headset, and I personally liked that a lot, since it avoids the “accidental” touch that occurs with other models.
– The translation is very good, although it is not effective with constant dialogues and it is effective with phrase by phrase. It is necessary that the other person pauses in each sentence so that the headset is able to perform the translation. I tried it in two cases, watching a movie in the original version (where it didn’t work very well) and translating a conversation with a Chinese neighbor, where it worked perfectly after he got over the fact that he had to speak relatively slowly and with pauses in each sentence.

To carry out the translation it is necessary to activate it from the mobile, it does not have autonomy in that sense, but it is a step forward to achieve what we see in science fiction series, the universal translator.

