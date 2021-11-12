One of the autumn novelties that has reached our Android devices is the application Google tv in Spain. A few weeks ago we said goodbye to Google Play Movies, welcoming its new name change and complete redesign, where Google aspires to turn the Google TV app into the universal application for streaming services for series and movies.

In its latest update, the Google TV app adds a useful new feature which wants to let us know when a new series or movie arrives on one of our streaming services so that we know that we can now watch it for free (included in the price of our subscription) without having to pay for your rent at the Google TV video store.

Continue reading This is how the Google TV app wants to notify you when a movie or series is available to watch “free” at How smart Technology changing lives.