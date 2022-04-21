This is how the edit button on Twitter will work

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Although many thought that it was a joke, because Twitter published a tweet announcing the edit button on April 1 (April’s Fools Day, Anglo-Saxon equivalent to the day of the Holy Innocents on December 28), the truth is that no it took time to be confirmed by the social network itself that they had been working on the button to edit tweets for a year.

Some users have discovered the “Edit tweet” button on their profile, although it is not operational at the moment

And now, although it is not yet functional or available to everyone, the company is carrying out tests with it. In fact, some users have discovered on their profile the existence of the “Edit tweet” button. This allows, despite not being operational, to get an idea of ​​how these new features would work on the day it is finally launched.

One of the users who has discovered it, and who has shared the appearance of said button from his own Twitter account, is Dylan Roussel, an Android application developer who discovered it within the extended menu of options within a tweet.

oh oh! 👀@Twitter‘s edit button can already be enabled. It doesn’t work yet, but I’ll keep an eye on it! pic.twitter.com/7hyCAxsSym — Dylan Roussel 🇺🇦 (@evowizz) April 16, 2022

The “Edit Tweet” button appears next to a pencil icon accessing any tweet that the user himself has published, clicking on the icon of the three horizontal points that appears in the upper right, which displays the options menu, which usually includes the actions Delete, Pin to your profile, Add /remove in lists, Mute this conversation, Embed tweet and View tweet statistics. It is enough to enter that menu to check if Twitter has already implemented it for that specific user, although at the moment it is not operational.

From what it seems, the operation of the tweet editor is very similar to the function of writing them, including the “Refresh” button that allows you to confirm the edition of the tweet.

