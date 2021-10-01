This is how the amazing SOS mode of the Pixel 6 works

There is less left for the series Pixel 6 become a reality. The next generation of Made by Google phones is expected to be unveiled throughout the month of October. And the truth is that we already know almost everything about these terminals.

Remember that The American giant is expected to present the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, two terminals from which all kinds of information have been leaked. And, when there is no leaked information, it is Google itself that is showing more and more details of its new terminals.

We know that one of the exclusive features that Google offers through its Pixel phones is Personal security. A tool that offers some very interesting functions, such as the ability to notify any emergency contact if you do not respond as scheduled, as well as the ability to automatically dial the emergency number if it detects that you have had some kind of accident. Well now we know more details in this way, which will improve significantly with the Pixel 6.

The Pixel 6 will automatically record a video when you activate SOS

Security Mode Interface AndroidPolice

It has been the colleagues of Android Police who have discovered that, In the event that the Google Pixel 6 activates the emergency mode, it will be able to record continuously up to 45 minutes of video. Also, if there is an Internet connection, This recording will be uploaded automatically to your Google account, where it will be stored for a week. The best of all? That you can configure Personal Security so that the phone automatically sends a link so that your emergency contacts can download the video.

Say that eThis feature is exclusive to Google Pixel phones. At the time, there was a version of the emergency SOS in the first betas of Android 12 beta, but these functions are still available only for the family of smartphones of the great G.

Regarding possible features of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, we know that these phones will feature a Google Tensor processor, the manufacturer’s first SoC and pointing ways. To this we must add a screen with a resolution of 3,120 x 1,440 and a refresh rate of 120 Hz in the case of the Pro model.

In any case, we will have to wait for the official presentation of the device to see what the American manufacturer surprises us with with its new generation of Pixel phones.

>