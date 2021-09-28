This is how Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ maneuvers between pedestrians and cyclists on the streets

Anyone who has tried one of these cars has been very hesitant to press the button for autonomous driving. No matter how safe they tell us they are, and no matter how much evidence we see with EVs circulating with total reliability, avoiding any obstacle, there is always a little voice inside that tells us to be careful. What better not to let your hands off the wheel.

The latter is precisely what Tesla never tires of reminding those who test these functions of the company’s full self-drivig (FSD), which is burning stages of its beta version with Your sights are set on an official launch throughout 2022. At least in the US, where the legislation for this type of autonomous driving technology is more lax than, for example, in the European Union.

Cyclists and pedestrians on the street

After a period in which Tesla focused on improving autonomous circulation within cities, with a substantial improvement in accuracy when detecting obstacles, recognize vertical signs or the traffic lights themselves, Americans have been adding other unforeseen events that may arise during the journey, such as the presence of cyclists and pedestrians who, in certain situations, can invade the road.

The video that you have just above is a compilation of examples in which Tesla users circulate without problems with the FSD activated and where all those people who come and go on the street are detected without problems by the software of the cars. An example that, under certain circumstances, the company’s EVs behave with the same security as in the case of the detection of cones, works and elements that are not part of the usual routine of a journey.

What’s more, surely you can see in many of the clips that are inside the video an overly conservative FSD, which shields itself against potential incidents reducing substantially the speed and making maneuvers that may seem exaggerated or, directly, not carrying out any movement due to the fear of not having space to avoid problems with vehicles coming from the opposite direction, especially when it comes to giving space to a cyclist to ride on a narrow shoulder. But it is the price we have to pay for an artificial intelligence (or whatever we want to call it) take control of what we do with the car when we drive through the city.