This is how Sony’s new game subscription service will look

If the river makes a noise its because water is running. As we told you at the end of the previous week, Sony has set the presentation of its renewed game subscription service for this week to face Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass.

Well, the official presentation has given rise, and as we mentioned, the resulting new service is the result of the merger of the two current options: PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now, finally being called PlayStation Pluswhich will begin its landing in the month of June in some Asian countries so that, over time, it will expand to other international markets.



What Sony will start offering from this summer

It also complies with the fact that the new service will have three different levels, the first being the PlayStation Plus Essentialwhich will offer the same as the still valid PlayStation Plus, where in fact, it also continues to maintain the same price, of 8.99 euros per month, 24.99 euros per quarter, or 59.99 euros per year.

Under this subscription level, users will have access to exclusive discounts, two monthly game downloads, cloud game backup, as well as online multiplayer access.

It remained to be known what the next two levels will be, which we have been able to meet today. The two new levels are PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium, which bring more benefits, but also a higher cost.

PlayStation Plus Extra will be the intermediate level of the new service, having the same benefits of the Essential together with a selection of up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games and the possibility of downloading them to play.

It will cost 13.99 euros per month, 39.99 euros per quarter, or 99.99 euros per year.

And finally there is the PlayStation Plus Premium, the most advanced of all, which in addition to having the benefits of Essential and Extra adds up to 340 additional gamesincluding PS3 games via cloud streaming, plus PlayStation, PS2 and PSP original classics, both downloadable and playable via cloud streaming.

Regarding prices, this level costs 16.99 euros per month, 49.99 euros per quarter or 119.99 euros per year.

In the announcement itself, Jim Ryan, President and CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment:

The new Extra and Premium tiers represent a huge evolution for PlayStation Plus. With these levels, our key focus is to ensure that the hundreds of games we offer include the highest quality content that sets us apart. At launch, we plan to include titles like Death Stranding, God of War, Marvel’s Spider-Man, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Mortal Kombat 11, and Returnal.

And to the question about how the transition to the new service will be carried out, especially for those who are on PlayStation Now, he highlights that:

When the new PlayStation Plus service launches, PlayStation Now will transition to the new PlayStation Plus offering and will no longer be available as a standalone service. PlayStation Now customers will migrate to PlayStation Plus Premium without increasing their current subscription fees at launch.

So Sony wants to take on Microsoft with its Xbox Game Pass. Time will tell if these changes take effect.

