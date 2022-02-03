The most famous social media platforms: Facebook and Twitter, live every day prey to public pressure, as they must be attentive to publications that promote disinformation or harmful content. This is when moderating content becomes a challenge for them, since they do not want to lose followers, which earn them money from advertising.

Do they moderate content according to their revenue model?

In the article “Implications of revenue models and technology for content moderation strategies”Wharton marketing professors Pinar Yildirim, Z. John Zhang, and Wharton doctoral candidate Yi Liu, make an important point about these content moderations by social media companies.

And it is the following: many of them base their actions according to their income models. In fact, a company that bases its income on advertising will be more flexible when it comes to moderating content than one with a subscription. In fact, these will behave more aggressively when moderating.

Why is this happening? Because a company whose income depends on advertising cannot let the participation of its users decrease, because it is from that diversity that it obtains its income.

How many resources do companies invest in moderating content?

Despite the two challenges that social media companies face: being the gatekeepers of what’s right and being the place where everyone else can have their say, each platform has taken it upon itself to invest some amount of money to moderate content. An amount of money that can be very large.

The clear example of this is Facebook, a company that allocates 5% of its profits (3,700 million dollars) to content moderation. An investment higher than what Twitter usually does.

But many users are not so happy with such investments, as there is a side that hates not being allowed to fully express themselves and another that feels offended by the posts of others. Basically, they are at this crossroads: content moderation can stop the user from participating and that would make the platform unprofitable.

Important factors when moderating content on social networks

All social media companies take into account a series of factors when moderating content, and they are the following:

The final result

This step will depend on the following: if we are talking about a platform that bases its earnings on advertising or subscription. Because the final result that each one seeks could vary considerably. And such results range from advertising, attention to advertisers or subscription fees.

Thus, platforms that rely on advertising will want to retain a larger audience. Therefore, your policies when it comes to moderating content will be softer and less severe.

On the other hand, those companies whose purpose is to find users who pay their annual subscription fee will be much more severe when it comes to moderating content on their platform.

The technology used

Another important factor when moderating content is the technology used. Most of those jobs are carried out by computers and artificial intelligence. This is why large companies allocate a lot of funds for this.

However, it is true that there are companies that do not pay attention to this matter, since a less efficient technology could cause more things to slip out of control. And so, that necessary diversity would be maintained.

On the other hand, even if advertising companies spend money on this, most of them will always be light when it comes to moderating content. At the end of the day, everyone wants to make money through advertising.

So efficiency and bottom line are the factors that will define a social media company when it comes to moderating content. Elements that, no matter where we see them, will always have many edges.